iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.