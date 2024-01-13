iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Grove Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

