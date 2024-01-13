iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.49. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

