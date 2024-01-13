iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

