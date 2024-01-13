iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

