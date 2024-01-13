iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 558.7% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,476. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
