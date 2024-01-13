iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.52

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 80365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,712,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.