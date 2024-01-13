iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

