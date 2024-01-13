iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

