iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 3.4%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 109,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.