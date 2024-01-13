iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,872 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.52. 1,185,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,861. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.