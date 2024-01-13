iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $135,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,443. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

