iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

