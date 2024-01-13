iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

