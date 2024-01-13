iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,687 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

