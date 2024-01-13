Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 635.8% in December

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 635.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 51,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.