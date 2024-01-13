Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 635.8% in December

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 635.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 51,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
