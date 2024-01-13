Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.47

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 297889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

