JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.
