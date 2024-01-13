Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 361.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

