Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $117.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

