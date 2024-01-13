John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

