John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $824.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

