John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.71.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
