John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 254,527 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 474,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 353,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 107,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,687 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 304,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.