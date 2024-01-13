John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 106,305 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.