John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 106,305 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 254,527 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,561,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 812.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

