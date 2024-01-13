JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $108.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

EXPD stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

