JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $310,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JQUA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 550,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

