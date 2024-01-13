JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.44. 940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,028,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,409,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,051,000.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

