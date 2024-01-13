Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

