Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $24.43. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 601 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Karooooo Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

