KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 575.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KDDI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.03. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

