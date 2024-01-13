Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 435 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 5,562,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.