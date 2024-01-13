Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.