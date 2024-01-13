Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.00

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 11221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

