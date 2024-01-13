L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.82 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.