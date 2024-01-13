Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 8.6%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 30,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 36,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Largo Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of C$59.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post 1.1725352 EPS for the current year.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.