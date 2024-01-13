LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.71.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $97.43 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.