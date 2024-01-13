LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LPTH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 68,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

