Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

LSPD opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

