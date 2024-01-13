Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 1,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,645,000 after buying an additional 1,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.92. The company had a trading volume of 849,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,059. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

