Lisk Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002647 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $160.98 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002397 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.