loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.75.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and have sold 186,832 shares worth $528,854. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

