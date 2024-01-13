Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $561.00 at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $555.00 to $561.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

