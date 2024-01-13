Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.32). 6,236,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,607,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.31).

Lxi Reit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83.

Lxi Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,684.21%.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

