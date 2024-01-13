Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CART. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. Analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

