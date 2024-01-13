Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

