Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 80,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.