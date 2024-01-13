Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.91. The stock has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

