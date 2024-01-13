Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 772,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

