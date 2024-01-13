Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.68 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Morningstar worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.23. 185,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.78 and its 200-day moving average is $244.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $1,808,262.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,669,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.