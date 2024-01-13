Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.74 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,934. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.29 and its 200 day moving average is $257.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

